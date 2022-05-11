Sierra Capital LLC Invests $241,000 in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 671.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.34. 2,217,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,773. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.13 and a fifty-two week high of $51.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.56.

