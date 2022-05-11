Sierra Capital LLC Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 615,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $410,728,000 after acquiring an additional 109,315 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 605.6% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 62,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,549,000 after acquiring an additional 53,320 shares in the last quarter. American Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $1,018,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 43,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,739,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $6.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $520.00. 1,146,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,808. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $438.72 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The company has a market cap of $203.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $564.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $594.70.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,881 shares of company stock valued at $7,637,522. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

