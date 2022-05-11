Sierra Capital LLC Has $153,000 Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Sierra Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 244,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,150,000 after purchasing an additional 57,723 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,030,000 after purchasing an additional 66,314 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 46.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 116.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 653.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,999,000 after purchasing an additional 385,253 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MCHI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,296,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,170,893. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $84.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.92.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

