Sierra Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,623 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Comcast by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,025,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,333 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,568,047,000 after buying an additional 1,672,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,292,883,000 after buying an additional 1,946,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,683,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,555,079,000 after buying an additional 1,428,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Comcast by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,267,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,932,000 after buying an additional 2,417,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $39.84. 31,754,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,793,105. The stock has a market cap of $180.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.61. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.46.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

