Sierra Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Sierra Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,795 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC owned 0.29% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCSF. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BCSF traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.27. 161,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,895. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $985.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.69. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $16.28.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.53 million during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 62.89% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is presently 71.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, Director Thomas A. Hough bought 6,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $99,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clare Stack Richer bought 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $49,996.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 10,662 shares of company stock valued at $170,590. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

