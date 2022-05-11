Sierra Capital LLC Buys Shares of 875 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 21,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 257.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DocuSign from $82.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.12.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,197,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,309,929. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.66 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.47. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

