Sierra Capital LLC Buys 4,941 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 213.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 7,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

NYSE TSM traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, reaching $88.82. 11,540,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,711,758. The firm has a market cap of $460.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.74. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $87.01 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.3897 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

