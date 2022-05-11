Sierra Capital LLC Acquires 4,460 Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF makes up about 0.9% of Sierra Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sierra Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF worth $5,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,392,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,225 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 131.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 164,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,001,000 after acquiring an additional 93,635 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 323.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after acquiring an additional 119,455 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the third quarter worth about $11,240,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 448.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 82,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 67,463 shares during the period.

AAXJ stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,202,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,957. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.07. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $66.43 and a twelve month high of $96.39.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

