Sierra Capital LLC Acquires 124 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,814 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,840 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $488.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,275,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $457.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $511.54 and a 200 day moving average of $484.03. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.17.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

