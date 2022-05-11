Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.65-$3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $835.00 million-$850.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $842.25 million.

SSTK stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,855. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $61.86 and a 52-week high of $128.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.90.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.01 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.34%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.75.

In related news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $138,230.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 19,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $1,685,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,093 shares of company stock worth $11,759,383 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

