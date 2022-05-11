Short Interest in VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Grows By 8,500.0%

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 8,500.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,035,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VNUE traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,924,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,030. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. VNUE has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

VNUE, Inc operates as a music technology company. The company provides a suite of products and services that monetize and monitor music for artists, labels, performing rights organizations, radio stations, venues, restaurants, gyms, bars, and other businesses. It offers Set.fm/DiscLive Network, a digital live music distribution consumer app platform that allows users to download and purchase through their mobile devices; and provides physical collectible products that are recorded and sold at shows, as well as online through the company's partner DiscLive Network.

