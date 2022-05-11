Short Interest in United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Decreases By 83.3%

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRYGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on UUGRY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Utilities Group from GBX 950 ($11.71) to GBX 980 ($12.08) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $980.00.

UUGRY traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $26.88. 306,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,983. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $31.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.76.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

