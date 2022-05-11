Short Interest in Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Rises By 650.0%

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Pacific Health Care Organization stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 10,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,290. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.35. Pacific Health Care Organization has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86.

Pacific Health Care Organization Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third party administrators, municipalities, and others industries in the United States. The company is involved in managing health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiating legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California clients/employers with collective bargaining units.

