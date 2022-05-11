Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Expands By 437.0%

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a growth of 437.0% from the April 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 683,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.47. 1,014,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,565. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.03. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $10.07.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.
About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.
