Short Interest in Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Drops By 85.4%

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 85.4% from the April 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 652,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nascent Biotech stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,244. Nascent Biotech has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07.

Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter.

Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a monoclonal antibody to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as lung and breast cancer metastases to the brain; and pancreatic cancer.

