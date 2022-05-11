Short Interest in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTACW) Increases By 944.8%

MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 944.8% from the April 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

MedTech Acquisition stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.21. 1,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,060. MedTech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MedTech Acquisition stock. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTACW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 98,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

