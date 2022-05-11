Short Interest in K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Drops By 89.4%

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 89.4% from the April 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KPLUY shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft to €17.30 ($18.21) in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €17.10 ($18.00) to €25.00 ($26.32) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €37.00 ($38.95) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.13.

KPLUY stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $15.20. 7,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,962. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $19.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

