Short Interest in Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Declines By 99.2%

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the April 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Innovative Food stock remained flat at $$0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday. 42,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,707. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35. Innovative Food has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.52.
Innovative Food Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovative Food (IVFH)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.