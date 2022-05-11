Short Interest in Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Expands By 933.3%

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 933.3% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of GEGYY traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.84. 6,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99. Genel Energy has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $2.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a $0.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

