Short Interest in Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Expands By 933.3%

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 933.3% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Shares of GEGYY traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.84. 6,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99. Genel Energy has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $2.46.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a $0.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.88%.
About Genel Energy (Get Rating)
Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genel Energy (GEGYY)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.