Short Interest in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACU) Declines By 99.2%

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the April 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $883,000. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $704,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $4,321,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $10,569,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,015,000.

Shares of FIACU stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. 6,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,045. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.05. Focus Impact Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $10.26.

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

