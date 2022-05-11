Short Interest in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Decreases By 87.5%

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the April 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FMY traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $11.63. The company had a trading volume of 17,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,802. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.30. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $14.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

