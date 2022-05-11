Short Interest in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Decreases By 87.5%

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the April 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
FMY traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $11.63. The company had a trading volume of 17,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,802. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.30. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $14.08.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%.
About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (Get Rating)
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.