Short Interest in DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Declines By 83.2%

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 83.2% from the April 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DBSDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DBS Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

DBSDY traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.85. 63,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,423. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. DBS Group has a 1-year low of $85.26 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.9972 per share. This represents a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

