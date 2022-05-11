Short Interest in Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Decreases By 94.1%

Posted by on May 11th, 2022

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the April 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CGEMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capgemini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Capgemini from €270.00 ($284.21) to €240.00 ($252.63) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Capgemini to €230.00 ($242.11) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capgemini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.00.

Capgemini stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.48. 110,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,125. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day moving average is $44.12. Capgemini has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $49.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Capgemini Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.