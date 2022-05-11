Short Interest in Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Decreases By 94.1%

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the April 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CGEMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capgemini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Capgemini from €270.00 ($284.21) to €240.00 ($252.63) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Capgemini to €230.00 ($242.11) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capgemini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.00.

Get Capgemini alerts:

Capgemini stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.48. 110,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,125. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day moving average is $44.12. Capgemini has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $49.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.