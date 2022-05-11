Short Interest in ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Drops By 96.2%

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the April 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ASMVY stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.68. The company had a trading volume of 11,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,994. ASM Pacific Technology has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average of $31.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.9495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 4.65%.

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments.

