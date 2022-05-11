Shore Point Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 63 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $8.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,909,933. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $311.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $287.66 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $292.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.43.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

