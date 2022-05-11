Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shionogi & Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices. Its primary products Tivicay for HIV treatment; Mulpleta for the treatment of thrombocytopenia; Xofluza, an influenza drug; Symproic for opioid-induced constipation treatment and Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. is based in Osaka, Japan. “

SGIOY traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $13.53. 130,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,658. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.98. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

