Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 298,820 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $9,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 137,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 83,884 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,536,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,817,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,201,000 after buying an additional 58,003 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 46,215 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 33,008 shares during the period. 7.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHG traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.58. 12,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.24.

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Shinhan Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Shinhan Financial Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

