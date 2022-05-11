Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.09.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shift4 Payments stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.18. The company had a trading volume of 44,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,926. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $103.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.39 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.89.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $401.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Shift4 Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 35,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.38 per share, with a total value of $1,739,648.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 63.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 53,058 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 53.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 22,065 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 28.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 15.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

