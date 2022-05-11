Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Shares Gap Down to $27.22

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.22, but opened at $25.91. Shaw Communications shares last traded at $26.29, with a volume of 48,167 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC increased their price target on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.77.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Shaw Communications’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0767 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 60.13%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Shaw Communications by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Shaw Communications by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Shaw Communications by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Shaw Communications by 13.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

