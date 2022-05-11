Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0988 per share on Monday, May 30th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

TSE:SJR.B traded down C$1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$34.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,551. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.87. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of C$33.42 and a 12 month high of C$39.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.85.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SJR.B. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$40.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

