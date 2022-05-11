Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shapeways Inc. is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc., formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHPW. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Shapeways from $5.50 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Shapeways from $12.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of SHPW stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.57. Shapeways has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $12.81.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures V. (Jersey) L.P Index sold 513,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $1,197,163.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,793,933 shares in the company, valued at $11,169,863.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shapeways during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Shapeways during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Shapeways during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shapeways during the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Shapeways during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

About Shapeways

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

