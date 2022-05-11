Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Purchased by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,518 shares during the quarter. Shake Shack accounts for 1.2% of Pier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.38% of Shake Shack worth $11,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 27.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,309,000 after purchasing an additional 86,150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 43.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 37.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 6.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 2.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Shake Shack from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on Shake Shack from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.71.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.99. 1,015,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.29 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.67 and its 200-day moving average is $69.84. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $46.29 and a one year high of $111.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.64 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

