Sessia (KICKS) Reaches Market Cap of $196,104.26

Sessia (KICKS) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Sessia has a market capitalization of $196,104.26 and approximately $29,778.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sessia has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Sessia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0216 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,682.47 or 1.00007207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002330 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001685 BTC.

About Sessia

KICKS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. Sessia’s official website is sessia.com . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Sessia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

