Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SNSE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.58. 776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,927. The company has a market capitalization of $48.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 30.38, a current ratio of 30.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.73.

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Peyer purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 71,203 shares of company stock worth $287,529.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 14,298.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. It develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response; and Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics, a platform designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T-cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.