Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Sempra were worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 975.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,348,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,949 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Sempra by 28.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sempra by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,401,849,000 after acquiring an additional 973,779 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Sempra by 3,070.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 487,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,611,000 after acquiring an additional 471,691 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Sempra by 16,546.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 352,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,580,000 after acquiring an additional 350,295 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SRE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.90.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra stock traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,449,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,834. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $173.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.18.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.48%.

About Sempra (Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.