Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Stock Price Down 12.2%

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) shares traded down 12.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15. 69,954 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,631,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

SMFR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sema4 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sema4 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.26.

Sema4 ( NASDAQ:SMFR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $57.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sema4 Holdings Corp. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $78,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,838 shares of company stock worth $117,196.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the third quarter worth about $27,688,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the third quarter worth about $22,770,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the third quarter worth about $759,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the third quarter worth about $68,473,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the third quarter worth about $231,000.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

