Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Textron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Textron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Textron stock opened at $64.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.56. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.24 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. Textron had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.33%.

In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $2,160,887.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

