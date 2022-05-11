Securian Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.56 Million Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $49.88 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average of $60.09.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BBWI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

