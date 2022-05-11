Securian Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter valued at $55,820,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 702.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,011,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,461,000 after purchasing an additional 885,426 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,331,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,041,000. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,958,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,768,000 after purchasing an additional 722,745 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CF opened at $93.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.76. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $113.49.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.46%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CF. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price target on CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Consumer Edge downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.84.

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $489,811.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $618,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,333,463 shares of company stock valued at $107,631,042. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

