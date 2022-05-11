Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 21.1% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 35,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Conagra Brands news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,121.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,793. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 58.14%.
CAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.
Conagra Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Conagra Brands (CAG)
- Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Bestows Opportunity
- 3 Reasons Why Hostess Brands Could Be a Sweet Addition to Your Watchlist
- XPO Logistics Is A Logical Choice For Investors
- 3 Online Education Stocks Investors Should Study
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.