Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 21.1% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 35,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,121.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,793. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 58.14%.

CAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Conagra Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.