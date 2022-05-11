Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 45.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $69.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $58.66 and a one year high of $80.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

