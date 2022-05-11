Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABC. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 67.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 17.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 6.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 284,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,009,000 after purchasing an additional 16,437 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 4.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 18.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $159.65 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $111.34 and a 52-week high of $167.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.10 and a 200 day moving average of $138.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $153.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.57.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $1,664,255.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $1,022,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,484 shares of company stock valued at $11,265,747 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

