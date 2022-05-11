Securian Asset Management Inc. Buys 23,700 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Vistra by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 115,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 17,119 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,331,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,323,000 after acquiring an additional 351,095 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vistra by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP grew its stake in Vistra by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,931,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

In other Vistra news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $39,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,392,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,539,731.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,392,000. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VST opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.13.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Vistra had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.95%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

