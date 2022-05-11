SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.98

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 785 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

SCWX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on SecureWorks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.03. The company has a market cap of $879.37 million, a PE ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 1.01.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SecureWorks news, insider George B. Hanna purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.27 per share, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Parrish purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $55,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,100. 86.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SecureWorks by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 28,737 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in SecureWorks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SecureWorks by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 224,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 32,343 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in SecureWorks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SecureWorks by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.