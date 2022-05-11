SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62. SeaWorld Entertainment reported earnings per share of $1.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $5.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 2,323.61%. The business had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SEAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.90.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $26,828.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 6,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $465,296.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,800 shares of company stock worth $1,957,859 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of SEAS traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 2.13. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $41.94 and a 52-week high of $76.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

