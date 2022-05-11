Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on The Andersons, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Andersons in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.88. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Andersons’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 7.41%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.69.

Andersons stock opened at $37.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.27. Andersons has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANDE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Andersons by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 37,336 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 653.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 21,501 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. 76.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 24,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $1,060,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 25,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $1,058,782.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,989 shares of company stock worth $6,228,950. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

