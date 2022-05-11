Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $443.65 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) will post sales of $443.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $511.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $424.57 million. Seagen reported sales of $388.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.62.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,524,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total value of $57,872.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,946 shares in the company, valued at $10,960,526.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,258 shares of company stock worth $7,476,452 in the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Seagen by 486.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Seagen by 256.6% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SGEN traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.60. The stock had a trading volume of 53,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,989. Seagen has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $192.79. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.96.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

