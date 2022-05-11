Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 53 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 893 shares.The stock last traded at $3,910.00 and had previously closed at $3,925.02.

The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $103.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.35%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is 1.48%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Seaboard by 250.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 17.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seaboard Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

