Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Purchased by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 599.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,036 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,884 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $12,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 72.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 582,547 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $185,675,000 after purchasing an additional 244,786 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 17.8% during the third quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,310,421 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $417,670,000 after purchasing an additional 198,381 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 58.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,996 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 31,512 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 53,669 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $17,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

NYSE:SE traded down $6.88 on Wednesday, hitting $57.30. 721,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,202,550. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $62.00 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.63. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.56.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. CICC Research assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on SEA in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.00.

SEA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.