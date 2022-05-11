Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Antonetti Capital Management LLC

Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.90. 577,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,016,895. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.21. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $64.15.

